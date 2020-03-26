|
Gwendolyn M. (Zwicker) Meuse, 88 of Athol, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Gwendolyn was born on January 17, 1932 in Athol to the late Arnold H. Zwicker and the late Clover (Rowell) Zwicker. She was born in Athol and grew up in the Athol/Orange area and attended Athol schools. She was employed by the Athol Shoe Shop and then she worked as an Assembler at the L. S. Starrett Tool Company for 31 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the South Athol United Methodist Church, AARP, The Golden Agers & Red Hatters. She enjoyed playing Bingo, her tablet and the lottery and especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son: Daniel P. Meuse & Marita of Athol with whom she lived; her daughter: Brenda J. (Meuse) Frenette of Athol: her sister: Joyce LeBlanc of Athol; grandchildren Stephanie Bachelder of Athol, Richard Bachelder & Carol Porter of Gardner; Steven Meuse & Amanda of Orange, Jason Meuse & Lisa of Athol; great grandchildren: Derrek Bachelder, Miranda Chiasson, Jason Meuse & Victoria, Kelsey Meuse & Joe, Brooke (Meuse) Laflamme & Gary; Austin Meuse, Robert Bachelder; great great grandchildren: Paislee, Kendall, Nolan, Taryn, Memphis Jay Jr., & Paxton; several nieces and nephews and her wonderful Home Health Aides Kelley & Laura.
She was predeceased by a brother, David Zwicker and a grandchild John Chiasson
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020