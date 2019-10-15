|
|
Harold H. Raymond, 90, passed away at Downeast Community Hospital on October 9, 2019 with his family at his side.
Harold was born February 7, 1929 in South Ashburnham, Massachusetts; the son of Frank and Edith (Forristall) Raymond. He attended Ashburnham public schools and studied mechanics at Worcester Trade School. He later received his GED from Greenfield Community College. For the majority of his career, he worked as a cuttergrinder at the Union Twist Drill in Athol, Ma.
Harold met the love of his life, Lois Delva, skating at Whalom Park in Lunenburg, Ma. They were married on September 23, 1950 and just celebrated their 69th anniversary. They lived in Orange, Massachusetts most of their married life; later living in Athol, Ma., as well as, East Machias and Calais, Maine.
Family and friends occupied most of his thoughts and spare time. He loved to hunt with his grandson and fish with all his family. He loved to square dance with Lois on Saturday nights, then gather around the kitchen table playing cards until the wee hours of the morning. You could always count on a cucumber or tomato from his vegetable patch.
He is survived by his wife Lois, his children Barry and wife Diane, Susan Musante and husband Michael; grandchildren Laurie Smith and husband Tom, Lisa Brooks and husband Norman, Joey Musante and fiance Erica, and Barry Raymond II; great-grandchildren Dustin Guyer, Dana Guyer, Tony Guyer, Elizabeth Truehart, Kyle Sansoucie, Wesley Brooks, Samuel Brooks, and Mitchell Brooks.
Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday October 26, 2019 at McClure Family Funeral Home, 467 Dublin Street (Route 1) Machias, ME, with Pastor Anthony Muniz officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Marshall Healthcare, 16 Beal Street, Machias, ME 04654.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019