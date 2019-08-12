|
Harriet (White) Sanderson, 87, of Athol, died Friday, August 9, at Quabbin Valley Health Care.
She was born December 8, 1931, in Athol, daughter of the late Frank L. and the late Jennie A. (Todd) White. Harriet lived in Athol most of her life, attending schools in Athol, Wendell, and New Salem Academy. She worked for the N.D. Cass Company, L.S. Starrett Company, and Union Twist Drill, retiring from the Slencil Company in Orange.
Harriet was an avid Red Sox Fan. Another pastime she enjoyed was working on jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling, having gone on two cruises, and most especially visiting with her daughters. She recently met her great-granddaughter for the first time.
She leaves two daughters, Denise (Drown) Anderson and husband, Jon of Candia, NH and Patricia (Drown) Warner and husband, Don of Edmonds, WA; two grandchildren, Jillian (Anderson) Bills and husband, Michael, and Eric Anderson; great granddaughter, Vivien Bills.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Drown in 1981, a sister, Mildred Chenausky, and two brothers, Norman and Erving White.
Funeral services are private with the assistance of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019