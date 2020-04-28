|
Harry Douglass Peirce, 76, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away on April 22, 2020.
He was born in Northampton, Mass. to the late Douglass and Carlotta Stevens Peirce.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer Buckley & her husband Gerald; his son, Jonathan Peirce & Tricia Wills; three brothers, Thomas, Steven and Robert Peirce; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be private.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020