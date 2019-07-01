Helen L. (Conway) Grant, formerly of Athol, died peacefully at home on June 27, 2019 following a battle with cancer.



Helen was born on March 5, 1931 in Turners Falls, MA to the late Joseph P. Conway and the late Beatrice M. (LaPierre) Conway. She grew up in Miller Falls and graduated from Turners Falls High School. She worked at the L. S. Starrett Company, moving to Athol following her marriage to John H. Grant.



She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She volunteered at the Our Lady Immaculate Craft Fair and was a member of the Athol Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for many years. She loved gardening, bird watching, crafting and flea marketing. She was an avid reader, was devoted to her family and enjoyed vacations on the seashore in Maine. She spent her time taking care of her grandchildren and pets.



Helen is survived by a sister: Eileen M. Frederick of Millers Falls, her daughters: Jean G. Hasenstein and her husband Karl of Leominster, MA, Kimberly Falloni and her husband Joseph of Beverly, MA; her grandchildren: Thea J. Hanks and her husband Edmund of Fitchburg, MA, Karl C. Hasenstein Jr. and his partner Jessica Vogel of Sterling, MA, John J. Falloni and Samuel J. Falloni of Beverly, MA; great grandchildren: Taylor E. Hanks, Carter J. Hanks, Abigail M. Hasenstein, many beloved nieces and nephews; and her pets and constant companions: Rosie, Piper and Eva.



She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years: John H. Grant.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Athol Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 2033 Main St., Athol, MA 01331.



Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Mack Family Funeral Homes - Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 8, 2019