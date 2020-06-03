Helena I. "Helen"(Ross) Amidon, 92, of Gill Road, passed peacefully on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at home.
Born in India on February 25, 1928, she was a daughter of William H. and Gertrude (Rebeiro) Ross.
On April 8, 1946, Helena married Winthrop "Win" L. Amidon and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage until his death in 1997.
Helena served as the bookkeeper at the family run business, Amidon and Sons Sales, Inc., for 37 years, retiring at the age of 80.Helena is survived by her children, Barbara Coutu and her husband, Vern, of Spencer, Len Amidon of Guilford, VT, and Sid Amidon of Northfield; grandchildren, Lynn Perreault and her husband, Steven, of Barre, Jody Coutu of Utah, Jaime Campbell and her husband, Chris, of Marlboro, Win Amidon and his wife, Alice, of Guilford, VT, and Jacob Amidon and his partner, Katelyn Anderson, of Turners Falls; five great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Helena was predeceased by sons, Ross Amidon and Wayne Amidon, and her siblings, Ted Ross, Alex Ross, Henry Ross, David Ross, Jean Wanderman and Patrick Ross.
There are no calling hours.
Services and interment in the Westminster (VT) New Cemetery will be private.
Donations in Helena's memory can be made to Hillside Pizza, 77 Church Street, Bernardston, MA 01337 to assist with their efforts of helping feed others during the pandemic, or donations may be made to the General Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist, 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20904.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.