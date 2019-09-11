|
|
Henry A. "Sonny" Baronas, 80, of Daniel Shays Highway, Riverbend Woods, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Center- campus, in Worcester.
Born in Gardner on October 22, 1938, he was a son of the late Alphonse and Yvonne (Roussel) Baronas and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1957. While in school, Sonny had worked at the Barre Woolen Mill.
On February 27, 1957 Sonny enlisted in the United States Navy Sea Bee's and was honorably discharged on February 24, 1961.
Sonny married Karen (Thayer) in 1961, and have enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
Employed by the L. S. Starrett Company, Sonny retired from there after 22 1/2 years of service. He previously had worked at the Union Twist Drill for 22 1/2 years before the plant closed in 1983.
A hardworking man, Sonny was a good provider for his family, whom he loved immensely.
An active outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, snowmobiling, bird watching, and walks at the Quabbin with his family. Sonny also helped Karen with a craft business they did together.
A member of the Orange Gun Club, Sonny enjoyed his outings there shooting on the range.
Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Baronas of Athol; children, Scott Baronas and his financee', Janene Mallet, of Belchertown, Michelle Wheeler and her husband, Stuart, of Gilford, Vermont, and Rebecca Witter and her husband, Roger, of Orange; grandchildren, Timothee, Zackarie and Tyler Baronas, Steven, Danielle and Haleigh Wheeler; great grandson, Nicholas Baronas; another great grandson on the way, Cole.
Besides his parents, Sonny was predeceased by a brother, Robert Baronas.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on October 19, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the clubhouse at Riverbend Woods, 739 Daniel Shays Highway, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Karen Baronas, c/o Athol Savings Bank, 388 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019