Henry A. Mousley Jr.
Henry A. Mousley, 86, of Grove Street, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home after being stricken ill.

Born in Newark, New Jersey on March 24, 1934, he was the son of Henry A. Mousley Sr. and Clara L. (Redlinghouse) Mousley and grew up in New Jersey.

On March 8, 1955, Henry joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged on March 7, 1957.

In 1959, Henry married Nancy (Bauer) and raised three children in Minnesota, later moving to Indiana and finally to Orange, MA in 1972.

Henry worked for the Erving Paper Mill as the National Sales Manager for many years before retiring.

Henry had enjoyed golfing, bowling, day trips, photography and was an avid football fan. He also had enjoyed running and jogging.

Henry is survived by his children, Jill Mollica and her husband, Dave, of Berlin, Gregg Mousley and his wife, Lisa, of Jericho, VT, and Jeff Mousley and his wife, Rashelle, of Saratoga Springs, UT; six grandchildren, Joshua Mollica, Evan Mollica, Victoria Mousley, Alexia Mousley, Erika Choi and Caleb Mousley.

Besides his parents, Henry was predeceased by a sister, Claire Belenets.

There are no calling hours.

Services will be private.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
