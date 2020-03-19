|
|
Henry R. Lemay, 67, of Main Street, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.
Born on January 19, 1953 in Warwick, Rhode Island, he was a son of the late Henry R. Lemay Sr. and Patricia (Savini) Lemay, and grew up in Rhode Island.
Henry married Debbie O'Kane in August of 2019. They have been together for 31 years.
Henry enjoyed playing horseshoes, shooting pool, as well as watching NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Lemay of Athol; sisters in law, Susan Long and her husband, Jay, of Orange, Holly Morrison and her husband, John, of Ware, Kathy Frasier of New Hampshire, Lisa Bailey and her husband, David, of Alstead, New Hampshire and Shelly O'Kane of North Adams.
Besides his parents, Henry was predeceased by his brothers, Gary Lemay, Randy Lemay and Brian Lemay, and sisters, Joanne Lemay and Patty Savini.
There are no calling hours or formal services at this time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020