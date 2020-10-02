Dr. Herbert L. Aaron of Northridge, CA passed away peacefully at the Dignity-Health Northridge Hospital on September 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Known for his generosity and sense of humor, Herb was dedicated both to his family, as well as to every community he touched.
Herb is survived by his wife Jean Askenaizer and his sons Jeffrey, John, and Bruce from his first wife, the late Phyllis Fritz. He is also survived by his six stepchildren: Richard, Marcie, and Gerald from his late wife, Natalie Pottern; and Gary, Michael, and Daniel from his current wife, Jean. Herb had four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Herb embraced his large and evolving family and made a point of always being present, attending every family function he could, often with his video camera in tow.
Herb was born in Greenfield, MA to Beatrice and Samuel Aaron and was the loving brother of Norman Aaron and the late Muriel Bikoff. He grew up in Greenfield, where he graduated from Greenfield High School. He then attended and graduated from the University of Michigan, followed by the Massachusetts School of Optometry in 1953. He also served in the Army, finishing his military career as Specialist 3rd Class.
After graduating from optometry school, Herb opened an office is Harrisonburg, VA. He then moved to Medford, MA and worked as an optometrist there until he bought a practice in Athol in 1963. For the next 36 years, he gave innumerable eye exams and dispensed a countless number of glasses to the people of the area.
Herb "Doc" Aaron was a fixture in the Athol community. A member of the local Lions' Club, he served as a past president and donated his time giving eye exams and glasses to the less fortunate. His contributions were held in such high esteem by club that in 1999, Herb was presented with the Joseph J. Camarda Fellowship Award for his sight assistance to the community. He was also a member of the Athol-Orange Chamber of Commerce, where he received the first ever "Man of the Year Award" for his tireless work, as well as an active congregant of Temple Israel in Athol, where he served as the temple's secretary for many years.
His philanthropy also extended to his close work with the American Cancer Society
, which included participating in support groups; fundraising during annual drives; and creating a Home Health Care Fund to give financial aid to those needing medical care and supplies at home.
In his spare time, Herb loved boating, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands, where he spent many summer vacations with his family captaining "The Eye Dock." He became a commander and certified instructor of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and helped patrol the Athol River Rat Race, pulling the River Rats out of the water if they were in trouble. Other favorite pastimes included skiing with his family, and in, later years, traveling in his motor home up and down the east coast.
After retiring, Herb moved to Tarzana, CA where he continued to be active with hobbies and community involvement. He taught English to those who were new to the country; studied Yiddish; and often visited nursing homes to present on the history of Jewish music and dance. He became an engaged member of Temple Judea, where he often had the honor of chanting Torah during the Jewish high holidays. One of his greatest joys was videotaping important events, including the demolition and reconstruction of his congregation's new synagogue, as well as weddings, graduations, and other memories for family and friends. Through the years Herb, Doc Aaron, Dad, Uncle, and Papa Herb touched countless lives and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Athol Lions' Club, general fund or the Athol Lions club "Dr. Herbert L. Aaron Scholarship fund", P.O. Box 293, Athol, MA 01331 or Temple Judea Tarzana, CA, https://portal.templejudea.com/give1.html
Burial will be private in the Greenfield Hebrew Cemetery, Greenfield, MA with military honors. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
