Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady Immaculate Church
192 School St.
Athol, MA
View Map
Ina C. (L'Heureux) Maga

Ina C. (L'Heureux) Maga Obituary
ATHOL - Ina C Maga, 91 of 212 Silver Lake St., Athol, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at home. She was born in Berlin, NH, on April 11, 1928, the daughter of the late John and the late Josephine (Michaud) L'Heureux. Ina grew up in Berlin, NH and moved to Athol when she was 14. She was employed at the L.S. Starrett Company for over 30 years. She was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church, the Catholic Women's League and the St. Anne Society. She was also a member of the AARP and the Athol Golden Age Club. She enjoyed traveling, walking and seeing her dog friends on her walks who were always awaiting a treat. She liked to play cards and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She leaves her daughter, Mary J. Maga of Athol; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis E. Maga; by one sister, Ida Hayden; and by six brothers, Leo L'Heureux, Eri L'Heureux, Luc L'Heureux, Asa L'Heureux, Noel L'Heureux and Guy L'Heureux. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Our Lady Immaculate Church, Athol. Burial followed in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Athol, MA 01331. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 19, 2019
