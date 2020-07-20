Irene Agnes (Zadroga) Martoski, 95 of 187 Newton Street, Athol, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Athol Hospital, Athol.
She was born in Clinton, MA on January 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Walter and the late Josephine Zadroga.
She leaves her daughter, Janet M. Lepore and her husband John of Athol; her son, Lawrence Martoski of Athol and one grandson, Nicholas Lepore of Somerville, MA.
Funeral services will be private.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.