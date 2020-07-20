1/
Irene A. Martoski
Irene Agnes (Zadroga) Martoski, 95 of 187 Newton Street, Athol, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Athol Hospital, Athol.

She was born in Clinton, MA on January 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Walter and the late Josephine Zadroga.

She leaves her daughter, Janet M. Lepore and her husband John of Athol; her son, Lawrence Martoski of Athol and one grandson, Nicholas Lepore of Somerville, MA.

Funeral services will be private.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
