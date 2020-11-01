Irene A. (Donais) Rice, 92, of East River Street, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Newmarket, New Hampshire on March 9, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Delvine and Antonia (Stys) Donais and grew up in Orange, graduating from Orange High School in the class of 1948.
On June 3, 1950, Irene married Warner Rice and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage until his death in 2018.
Following high school, Irene went to work at the Telephone Company until she was married. After having her children, she went to work at Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1965, starting in the cafeteria and later worked in the office and was a homeroom monitor. She was known by many at school as "Mrs. Rice", "Ricey" and "Gram" and she always looked after "her children" with care and with a twinkle in her eye and a warm smile for all.
Irene and Warner loved camping and had taken many trips. Known for socializing where ever she was, Irene was genuine and loved people, but most of all, she loved visiting her family.
A member of Saint Mary's Church, she was also a member of Saint Mary's Women's Club.
Irene is survived by her sons, Craig Rice and his wife, Jane, of Athol, and John Rice of Port St. Lucie, Florida; granddaughters, Kirsten Bashaw and her husband, Casey, of Orange, and Felicia Shufelt of Athol.
Irene also leaves her great grandchildren, Camden, Matthew, Lauren, Lilly, Jayvion and Imani; a sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Truckey of Athol; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Irene was predeceased by a daughter, Donna (Rice) Shufelt on May 18, 2006.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR:
A graveside service on November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor of Saint Mary's Church of Orange officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM