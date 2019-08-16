Home

Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
View Map
Irene M. (Burnham) Hawley
1923 - 2019


1923 - 2019
Irene M. (Burnham) Hawley, 96, of Athol, died Wednesday, August 14, at Quabbin Valley Health Care.

Irene was born May 13, 1923, in Athol, daughter of the late George and the late Gladys (Lynch) Burnham and lived in Athol all of her life. She graduated from Athol High School in 1941. Irene worked for the L.S. Starrett Company and was a member of their 25 Year Club. She attended the Athol Congregational Church. As her husband was a member of the Athol-Orange Elks, she attended many social events there.

Family was very important to Irene. She enjoyed vacationing in York Beach, Maine, dancing, shopping, flowers and the color pink.

Her first husband, Herman Cetto, died in WWII. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Richard Hawley, and her three brothers, Roland, Clyde, and Robert Burnham.

She leaves two nieces, Glenda L. Raymond of Athol and Trudie Duguay of Wilton, ME, nephews George Martin of Newbury NH, Rick Martin of Royalston, and several grand nieces and nephews

A calling hour will be held Monday, August 19, from 12:00 to 1:00 followed by the funeral at 1:00 all at Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athol/ Orange Baptist Church Building Fund, 131 Ridge Ave. Athol, MA 01331.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Mack Family Funeral Homes - Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
