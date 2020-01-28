|
Irene M Roussel, age 94, of Athol died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare of Athol, MA. Irene was born July 7, 1925 in Berlin, NH. She is the daughter of the late Alfred and the late Diane (Pinet) Frenette. She attended Angel Guardian School and Berlin High School in Berlin, NH. She enjoyed ice skating in Berlin as a child. After school she was employed by U.T.D for 10 years as well as L.S. Starrett for 12 years. She was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church and Starrett Bowling League. Irene was an avid Celtics fan. She loved watching her son Kent and grandson, Colby play basketball as well as her granddaughter, Shelby play softball and volleyball. She and her husband Romeo were part of what they called "The Gang!" five couples that traveled, dined out, and took three cruises together. She is survived by only one of ten, Rita Chiasson. Others in "The Gang!" included Arthur Chiasson, Edmund "Tima" and Shirley Roussel, Val and Lillian Godin, Eddie and "Toots" Chaisson. She is survived by one daughter: Diane L Newton; one son: Kent J Roussel; two grandchildren; Colby J Roussel and Shelby J Roussel all of Athol, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Romeo R Roussel; her son, Michael D. Roussel; son in-law, John R Newton; two brothers, Leo Frenette and Raymond Frenette; three sisters, Lena Blanchard, Rita Parenteau, and Evelyn Lefebre Begor. The family wishes to thank Quabbin Valley Healthcare for the wonderful care for the past one and a half years. There are so many nurses, aides, and caregivers, too many to mention. We will be forever grateful for her neighbors, Jay and Linda Dooley for looking after her after Romeo died and being the best neighbors. Per Mrs. Roussel's request there are no calling hours, friends are asked to go directly to the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial to follow at Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Quabbin Valley Healthcare-Resident's Activity Fund, 821 Daniel Shays Hwy, Athol MA 01331; or Our Lady Immaculate- Building Fund, 192 School Street, Athol, MA 01331. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020