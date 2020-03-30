Home

Boucher Funeral Home Inc
110 Nichols St
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0203
Jacinda Blossom Scott

Jacinda Blossom Scott Obituary
Jacinda Blossom "Peanut" Scott, 13, of Athol, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Athol Memorial Hospital, Athol, after suffering an asthma attack.

Born in Gardner on January 23, 2007, she was the daughter of Stephen Scott Jr. and Julie A. Harthan. At the time of her death, she was a seventh-grade student at Athol- Royalston Middle School, where she was an active member of their Leadership Club and Caring Paws Club.

Jacinda was one of the kindest, sweetest girls. She loved music, Minecraft, Fortnite, drama club, playing disc golf, going camping, wolves, and her family and friends. She loved art, Star Wars, puzzles, and, most of all, Bear. Our beautiful Peanut Princess will forever be in our hearts. Rest in Peace, my girl.

Jacinda is survived by her mother Julie A. Harthan of Athol; father Stephen Scott Jr. of Hubbardston; maternal grandparents, Christine (Barrette) Dusoe of Worcester, and Robert Harthan Jr. of Templeton; paternal grandparents, Marilyn (Caron) Jefferson of Gardner, and Stephen Scott Sr. of Hubbardston; two brothers, Stephen J. Scott of Athol, and Austin T. Harthan of Springfield; one sister, Korri D. Harthan of Athol; a niece Eliza-Beth Kelley of Athol; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 305, Arlington, VA 22202, or on their website at (aafa.org). Please reference in memory of Jacinda Blossom Scott.

Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements.

boucherfuneral.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
