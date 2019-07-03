Jacquelyn E. (Bumford) Flanders, 90, of Mattawa Circle, died early Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.



Born in Springfield, Vermont on October 30, 1928, she was a daughter of Edson and Viola (Schoff) Bumford and grew up in Pittsburg, New Hampshire and graduated from Pittsburg High School. While in high school, she played basketball.



On December 25, 1948, she married Walter Flanders and enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death on May 1, 2008.



Jacquelyn was employed by the Erving Paper Mill for 26 years before retiring.



She enjoyed bingo, cross word puzzles and playing cards.



Jacquelyn is survived by her children, Michael Flanders of Orange, Patrick Flanders of Florida, Wendy Flanders of Orange, Roxanne Gauthier and Cindy Chapalonis, both of Athol; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; a brother, Fred Bumford of Florida; a sister, Phyllis Boedecker of Wisconsin; and several nephews and nieces.



Besides her parents, Jacquelyn was predeceased by sisters, Jill Roy, Beverly Brown and Donna Gray.



There are no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on July 4, 2019