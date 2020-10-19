James C. LaClaire Sr., 85, of Mountain Laurel Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Athol Hospital after being stricken ill.
Born in Leverett on January 18, 1935, he was a son of Joseph and Harriet (Bourne) LaClaire.
James had been married to Marion (Calcari).
James started his working career by logging with his father, later going to work at the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange. After several years at Rodney Hunt, he went on to work at the Erving Paper Mill (Erving Industries) for 34 years before retiring.
James loved baseball, especially watching the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed wrestling and had played softball.
James leaves behind his children, James C. LaClaire Jr. of Pensacola, Florida, April LaClaire of Southbridge, Edie LaClaire of Vermont, Lisa Hardy of Maine, and Heather Howe of Ware; 13 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; his companion of 18 years, Chiquita Gomez of Wendell; 8 siblings; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, James was predeceased by 2 siblings.
There are no calling hours or formal services at this time.
The family will have services in the spring of 2021.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
