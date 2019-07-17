James E. Freehan, 88, of Mechanic Street and formerly of Rhode Island, died July 16, 2019 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.



Born on July 27, 1930, he was a son of James L. and Gerturde A. (McLaughlin) and grew up in Rhode Island and was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Electrical Engineering.



James was a US Air Force veteran, having served 4 years.



Previously employed by Texas Instruments, James was Owner and President of JEF Components, Inc. of Walpole and Medfield, Massachusetts.



Robert leaves wife of 65 years, Theresa (Mulhern); 5 children; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Routhier.



There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 26, 2019, at 10AM, in St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St., Orange, MA.



Interment will be at 2PM at St. Anne's Cemetery, Cranston, RI., on July 26th.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on July 18, 2019