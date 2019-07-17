Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
19 Congress St.
Orange, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Anne's Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Freehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Freehan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Freehan Obituary
James E. Freehan, 88, of Mechanic Street and formerly of Rhode Island, died July 16, 2019 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

Born on July 27, 1930, he was a son of James L. and Gerturde A. (McLaughlin) and grew up in Rhode Island and was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

James was a US Air Force veteran, having served 4 years.

Previously employed by Texas Instruments, James was Owner and President of JEF Components, Inc. of Walpole and Medfield, Massachusetts.

Robert leaves wife of 65 years, Theresa (Mulhern); 5 children; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Routhier.

There are no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 26, 2019, at 10AM, in St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St., Orange, MA.

Interment will be at 2PM at St. Anne's Cemetery, Cranston, RI., on July 26th.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now