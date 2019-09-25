|
ATHOL- James Edward Dubrule, 85, of Athol, died Wednesday, September 18, at Buckley Healthcare.
James was born July 26, 1934, in Lebanon, NH, son of the late Alexander and the late Alberta (Guy) Dubrule. James was one of very few specialists who did the dangerous job sandblasting atomic structures. He also was a contractor for many years.
He was legally blind and was proud to enter a cribbage tournament in which he and his partner won. He will be remembered as a friendly man who enjoyed collecting John Wayne memorabilia, fishing, hunting and playing cards.
He leaves his fiance, Dorothy "Sam" Class; and daughter Robin,
three brothers, Bruce Dubrule and his wife Judy; Robert; Eugene and his wife Gayle; plus several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Richard.
At James' request, there are no services.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019