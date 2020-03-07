|
|
James Peter Chase, age 80, of Beulaville, NC, passed away peacefully at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Born October 29, 1939, in Fitzwillam, New Hampshire. He was a veteran of the US Army National Guard and later retired from the Filtrona Company. He loved his family and cherished time spent with them. He enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, wood working, and spending time with his pets. He also enjoyed sitting outside and watching his chickens.
His surviving family includes his wife, Tammy Chase of 14 and half years; daughter, Crystal Gordon; sons, Bud Chase, Nate Chase, Allan Gordon and John Gordon Jr; sisters, Patricia Greenwood Masaitis and Nancy Laroche; brothers, Richard Chase, Ronald Greenwood and Allan Greenwood; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren,
No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020