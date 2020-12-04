James S. Carey, 69, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Athol, MA, passed away on November 16, 2020 with his loving wife, Terry and their sons, Jason and Joshua at his hospital bedside. He was born and raised in Athol, MA on May 12, 1951 the second child and first son of Stanley W. "Bill" Carey, Jr. and Marjorie M. (Prim) (deceased 06/06/1994 and 11/13/1992 respectively). He grew up in South Athol where he enjoyed playing the drums in a band with lifelong friends.
After graduating from Athol-Royalston Regional High School with the Class of 1969, Jim enlisted in the Army and served 19 months of duty in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge of Army Specialist 5, he came home and married his high-school sweetheart, Theresa Lachance, on July 8, 1972. Together they raised their sons, Jason and Joshua. Jim joined the L.S. Starrett Co. in Athol sales trainee program. He spent 20 years with the company and as he advanced to Vice President of Sales, the family had moved all around the country. The young family lived in New Jersey, North Carolina, California, Illinois and then returned to Athol. After leaving Starrett in 2000, Jim held the position of Vice President at Bahco/Snap-on in Pennsylvania for three years, DoAII in Illinois for three years, and retired in 2017 as President and CEO of Insize USA, living and working remotely from Las Vegas.
Jim and Terry celebrated 48 years of marriage this past July 8th and loved doing things with their family, and especially spending time with the grandchildren. But when it was just the two of them they loved going to concerts and seeing live shows with the still active "oldies" performers. And they went dancing to "oldies" bands whenever they could. Because he was full of life and looked forward to spending more time enjoying his retirement, it has been very difficult for his family to see his health rapidly decline in the last month or so of his hospitalization.
Besides his wife and sons; Jason of Henderson, NV and Joshua (wife Alma, and grandchildren, Hailey, Hayden and Yaretzi) of Las Vegas, he is survived by his three siblings; Gloria Vera and Douglas Carey of Orange, MA and Wendy Bacigalupo of Athol, MA. He also leaves nieces, Jessica and Jennifer Bacigalupo of Gardner, MA and a nephew, Justin Bacigalupo of Athol. He leaves sisters-in-law; Marie Lehmann (Walt) of Athol and Patricia Obue (Al) of Manchester, CT and nieces, nephew and several great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately in Las Vegas. After cremation, he will be laid to rest in the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Organization for Rare Diseases to help the futures of children like his grandson Hayden.
Website: www.rarediseases.org
. Mailing address: 55 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 06810