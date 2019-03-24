Services Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 (978) 544-3160 Resources More Obituaries for Janet Burdett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet F. (Gelinas) Burdett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Janet Fay Burdett, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday morning at the Quabbin Valley Nursing Home in Athol Ma.



Janet was born in Gardner Ma, on Sept 21,1937, to Lena B. Alex and Nelson F. Gelinas. She is one of three siblings and was predeceased by her brother, Richard Gelinas, leaving her sister, Irene Canavan.



She graduated from the Athol High School in 1955. Janet fell in love with, and soon after married, Peter C. Burdett, on November 26th 1956.



Janet and Peter had four children. Peter Jr, Arnold, Colleen, and Stephanie. They all resided in South Athol, Lancaster, Princeton, and finally in Orange. They had a small farm and garden where the country life suited them both. They spent much time outdoors, boating, ocean and ice fishing, ski mobile-ing, camping, picnics, cookouts, and had loved many pets. Janet was a wife and homemaker, but a dedicated Mother first and foremost.



She found her faith as a Christian and was baptized into the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Athol. There she enjoyed many years singing in the choir, partaking in the cooking classes, Bible studies, and vacation Bible school. She was a servant of God and wanted to spread his love in any way she could. Janet served for the Red Cross as a volunteer, and also sang and prayed in detention centers with her church family. She enjoyed volunteering for many years with her close friend, Hazel Lackey, at the Community Clothing Center in Orange.



Janet worked at Mars Bargain land as a sales associate for a brief time. She later was awarded and received her CNA/HHA in 1997 and then worked at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol. She finished her career in HHA level care with Catholic Charities in Athol where she flourished in the art of care giving. She was always happy when she was helping others and putting a smile on their face. She truly was a friend to all who knew her and helped anyone however she could.



She was an avid gardener, liked frogs, wildlife, birds, animals, flowers and nature. She enjoyed singing, music, old movies, reading, crafting, sewing, baking and making bookmarks with scriptures. Janet loved going to Camp-meeting in Lancaster Ma, and was an annual camper there with her granddaughter Jessica. She was happiest when spending her time with all of her grand kids, and enjoyed cooking special meals for her family.



She is predeceased by her daughter Stephanie J. Burdett, her husband Peter C. Burdett, sons Peter Jr, and Arnold, as well as her brother Richard and both her parents.



She leaves her daughter Colleen and son in law, her adopted daughter/granddaughter, Jessica L. Goldthwaite, and son in law Michael P. Goldthwaite, her grand-daughter Krista Odoyle-Heal, and great grandsons Daryn and Kyle Goldthwaite. Her loving Sister Irene, many nieces and nephews, and her partner in the end and friend, Howard Hurd Sr. She also leaves many friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Calling hours will be held at Witty Funeral Home in Orange on Tuesday, March 26, from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be at the Athol Seventh Day Adventist Church in South Athol, on Wednesday, March 27th, at 10am.



Burial services to follow at The Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol.



In Lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to any Alzheimer's Funding, to her Church, or to Quabbin Valley Homecare.



She left, leaving our hearts full of her love but with a heartbreaking sadness that she is gone. Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019