Janet Martha (Fournier) Woodbury, 84, of Battle Street, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Athol Hospital.



Born in Athol, MA on September 22, 1934, she was a daughter of Lillian Alice Sweeney and Rollin Rodman Fournier and grew up in Orange and graduated from Orange High School in 1952.



Janet was married to Roland "Woody" Woodbury on July 28, 1956 and enjoyed almost 63 years of marriage.



Janet's jobs included working for Erving Paper Mill's office as a stenographer, and a photo editor for Paul Morin, retouching negatives.



Janet was devoted and loving to her family and cats, liked jewelry, and a good sale while shopping. She also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox. Janet and Woody always enjoyed socializing with friends, dancing and getting together with family.



Survivors include her beloved husband, Roland Woodbury Sr. of Orange; five children, Scott of Athol, Roland Woodbury Jr., Brian, Charlene , and Michael, all of Orange; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great- grandchildren; two great, great- grandchildren with two more on the way; sisters, Ruth Shufelt of Orange and Shirley Cooney of Florida; and many good friends.



Besides her parents, Janet is predeceased by a sister, Audrey Olivo.



Calling hours will be held on June 15, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 15th at the funeral home.



Interment will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on June 5, 2019