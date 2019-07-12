ATHOL - Jean Elizabeth (Richardson) Lachance, 63, passed away at her home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Jean was born in Athol on April 17, 1956 to Wallace & Doris (Bousquet) Richardson. She grew up in the Athol/Orange area and was employed by the McElwain Shoe Shop and for the L.S. Starrett Company as a clerk for 15 years. She enjoyed going to Hampton Beach, making jewelry, floral arrangements and crafts. Jean especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jean is survived by her husband, Ernest Lachance; son, Robert Woods of Orange; daughter, Ann Atwood and her husband Dan of Huntersville, NC; step-daughter, Brieanna Fisher of Leominster; brothers, James Richardson and his wife Sue of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Jack Richardson and his wife Pam of Athol, and Wayne Richardson of Athol; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00AM - 11:00AM at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home with a service following at 11:00AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to a . To leave an online condolence please visit [email protected] Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 15, 2019