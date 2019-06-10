Jean F. (Prentiss)(Williams)Hanlon, 101, formerly of North Main Street, died peacefully Saturday morning, June 8, 2019, just days shy of her 102nd birthday, at Applewood Home for Elders in Athol.



Born in Orange on June 18, 1917 she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Field) Prentiss and spent most of her life in Orange and graduated from Orange High School in 1935, the last living member of her class.



Jean had been married to Gordon Williams and Herman Hanlon, both of whom have predeceased her.



Employed by the former Union Twist Drill in Athol for many years in the office before retiring, Jean had also worked at the former W.T. Grant store in Athol. For many years, Jean collected the mail by walking to and from the post office for the chiropractor office of Dr. Paul Kowacki.



A long time and loyal member of the First Universalist Church in Orange, Jean helped out with numerous church activities throughout her life. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as the Orange Historical Society and Delvee Family Association.



Jean is survived by her beloved son, David Williams, of Orange; her adoring nieces, Patsy Buck of Athol and Elaine Fritcher of Plano, Texas; and dear friend, Rice Flanders, of Orange.



There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held in the parlor of the First Universalist Church, 31 North Main Street, Orange, on June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Meredith Anderson officiating.



Interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to either the First Universalist Church, 31 North Main Street, Orange, MA 01364 or to the Orange Historical Society, P.O. Box 28, Orange, MA 01364.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



