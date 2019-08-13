Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Immaculate Church
Athol, MA
Jean Garborino


1930 - 2019
Jean Garborino Obituary
ATHOL-Jean Marie Garbarino of Athol, Massachusetts, passed away at age 89 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare on the morning of August 7, 2019. Jean was born in Athol on May 17, 1930 to the late, Joseph & Catherine ( Bonardi) Garbarino. She was a lifelong resident of Athol. She is survived by her cousin-in-law Rosemarie Buckley and Rosemarie's seven children, including Jean's Godson Peter Buckley. A Catholic Mass will be held for Jean on Friday, August 16, at 11:00 am, at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Athol, followed by burial at Silver Lake Cemetery. All who wish to pay their respects to Jean are welcome to attend. To leave an online condolence please visit [email protected] Fiske Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
