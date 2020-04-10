|
|
Jean K (Frost) Muzzy, 69 of Athol, died Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield.
She was born in Gardner, on May 25, 1950, the daughter of the late Wayne C. Frost and the late Muriel G. (Emerson) Piermarini.
She grew up and has lived in Athol most of her life, graduating from Athol High School. She resided in Orange for several years.
Jean worked at the L. S. Starrett Company for four years, Catholic Charities for four years, Gardner Visiting Nurses Association for two years and TAC Medical in Greenfield for ten years.
Jean was a member of the Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church, loved trips to Nubble Light and York Beach and spending time with her grandsons, family and friends.
She leaves one daughter, Stacey Lyn Mousseau and her husband Gabe of Bernardston; two brothers, Allen Frost and his wife Jennifer of Orange, Charlie Frost and his wife Lori of Athol; three sisters, Patricia Flematti and her husband Rick of Athol, Doreen Frost of Petersham, Cheryl Morandi and her husband Keith of Athol; two grandsons, Eliot John Mousseau and Nathan William Mousseau of Bernardston; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial in Silver Lake Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Buckley HealthCare Center - Residence Council Activity Fund, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield Ma 01301.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020