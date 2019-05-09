Jean M. (Baker) Forest-Mensah, 70, of Briggs Street, died May 6, 2019 with her family by her side.



Born in Montague on April 23, 1949, she was the daughter of Richard and Beulah (Eaton) Baker. Jean grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1967.



Employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a direct care specialist, she retired in 2016. Jean had previously worked for the N.D. Cass Co., Yearbook Associates, Erving Paper, Baystate Franklin Medical Center and IBP.



Jean gave selflessly to her family, friends and the residents who she cared for at work. She loved spending time with her family and talking to friends and family on the phone, always making sure you knew, "I love you very much." She enjoyed puttering in her home and making Carrot Cake, Poor Man's Cake, Peanut butter Balls and Lasagnas for special occasions.



Jean single-handedly raised her two sons, Shawn and Tom, and was immensely proud of both of them.



She dotingly cared for her grandson, Elijah, cutting apples for his lunch daily and providing him with a warm home.



Jean met the love of her life, Allan Nana Otu Mensah, working at a residential home together. They flirted endlessly until they married in 2007. Not one to frequently leave Orange, Jean surprised everyone when she traveled to Ghana to meet Allan's family and see where he grew up. Allan loves Jean dearly, enjoyed over 11 years of marriage with her, and cared for her through her last day.



Jean leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and she will be missed by those who love her.



Survivors include her loving husband, Allan Mensah of Orange; sons, Shawn Forest and his wife, Helicia, of Easthampton, and Thomas Forest of Orange; a grandson, Elijah Forest; a brother, Richard Baker and his wife, Diane, of Bristol, NH; a niece, Deanna Baker-Brodich and her husband, Nick, of Wilmot, NH; nephew, Michael Baker and his wife, Shelly, and their children, Ryan, Anna and Owen, of Arundel, ME; Robin Anderson and family of Surprise, AZ; Rebecca Guiterrez and family of Glendale, AZ; many cousins, including Stephen Baker and his wife, Jocelyn, of Orange; aunt, Irene Abrahamson of Orange; and, close friends, including her dear friend, Jenny Austin.



A celebration of life will be held at the Tully Boiler Room Bar and Grill, 245 Tully Road, Orange, with a pot luck luncheon on May 18, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on May 10, 2019