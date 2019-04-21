Jeanne Elizabeth Webster died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois.



Born in Montague, Massachusetts on March 16, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Southard Webster and Jeanne Elizabeth (Frye) Webster.



Jeanne spent much of her childhood in Orange, Massachusetts, with her family in the home of her grandparents, Roland and Myrtle Frye of West River Street.



She graduated from Frankfurt American High School in Germany after transferring from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in Orange, Mass. She later graduated from Medical Technology School in Flint, Michigan.



She was a member of the D.A.R and a published author of many Christian related articles and poetry, and also an e-book.



Jeanne enjoyed all types of crafts, gardening, and her pets. She was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.



Jeanne leaves her children, Richard W. Wuthrich, Ernest O. Wuthrich, and Linda K. Hall; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; her twin sister, Joannie L. Demlow of Franklin, Kentucky; three half sisters, Connie Purdum, Lois Hollon, and Karen Day; and three half brothers, George Seaver Jr., Christopher Seaver, and Bruce Seaver.



Besides her parent, Jeanne was predeceased by a brother, James H. Webster and a sister, Judith L. Wuthrich.



Jeanne will be buried privately at the Webster family plot in West Orange Cemetery, Orange, Massachusetts.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019