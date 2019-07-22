ORANGE - Jeannette E. (Judd) Schafron, 81 of Orange, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.



She was born in Moscow, Maine, on April 11, 1938, the daughter of the late Albert W. and the late Jennie (King) Judd.



Jeannette grew up in Moscow, Maine and graduated from Nokomis High School in Newport, ME. She lived in Hartland, Maine for many years before moving to the Orange area in 1980.



She worked for the former Rivito Manufacturing in Orange, New England Firearms in Gardner and as an Inspector for the L.S. Starrett Company for several years retiring in 2002.



Jeannette enjoyed time spent with her loving family, dancing, knitting, crocheting and traveling to see family in Maine.



She leaves her daughter, Teresa J. Woodbury of Barre; one son Stephen E. Schafron of Athol; two brothers, Albert W. Judd Jr., of Canaan, ME, Arthur N. Judd of Athens, ME; two sisters, Marion A. Cormier of Burnham, ME, Betty A. Kuhn of Canaan, ME; four grandchildren, Tylor Schafron, Makayla Leathers, Alex Woodbury, Adam Woodbury; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey A. Schafron who passed in 1995 and by one sister, Alice J. Arie.



Funeral services will be private.



For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 23, 2019