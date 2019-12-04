|
|
Jeannette Theresa (Despres) DeJackome, 90, was called home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019 after a brief time of declining health.
She was born in Troy, New Hampshire on September 25, 1929 to Alphonsine and Ernest Despres. She moved to Massachusetts and eventually to Orange with her parents at age 15. After meeting on a blind date, Jeannette was married to the love of her life, Bernard (Bud) DeJackome, in 1946 until his passing in 1998. Together they raised five children on Fountain Street.
Throughout her child rearing years Jeannette was active as a long- time member of the Regional School Committee until she began working as an Administrative Assistant within the Orange Elementary School system until her retirement in 1991. She was also active in the St. Mary's Church, serving on the Parish Council, Church Renovation and Spiritual Life Committees. She was a member of the St Mary's Woman's Club for many years serving as its President and was also a member and President of the Orange Council on Aging, member of the Orange Historical Society and Orange Senior Center. After retirement, Jeannette enjoyed her trip to northern Europe and many church pilgrimages including Quebec and Medjugorje. Her most memorable trip was to the Canadian Rockies. Throughout her adult life Jeannette was a voracious reader. Even as her eyesight failed she continued her love of literature using audio books. Jeannette embraced her love of life with friends and family.
She thoroughly relished spending time with the ladies on Thursday afternoon playing cards, her morning breakfast club at McDonalds after church, her cribbage matches with her dear friend Gene and her "parking lot tours" with her best friend Connie Smith.
Jeannette leaves two sisters; Gloria (Wayne) Billings of Northfield, Ma. and Constance Larcenaire of Texas and a brother, Richard (Josephine) Despres of California. She is survived by her four sons Ronald (Charlene) of Petersham MA, Gene (Kim Gingras) of Annapolis MD, Mark (Irene) of West Springfield MA, and Scott (Lisa) of Gainesville FL and her one daughter Elaine (Neal Collier) of Port Orange FL. She also leaves her grandchildren Jason, Adam, Sage, Erin, Jared, Abigail, Lauren, Jasmine, Aimee, Nina, Nicole, Matthew, Gemma and 12 great grandchildren.
Calling hour will be from 930 to 1045 A.M at Witty Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange with the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 A.M ., at St Mary's Church, 19 Congress St. Orange. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at South Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St. Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019