Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Jeffrey L. Risatti


1961 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Risatti Obituary
Jeffrey L. Risatti, 58, of East River Street, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center- Campus, in Worcester, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Athol on August 2, 1961, he was a son of Donald Risatti and Bonita (Brennan) and grew up in attended schools in Athol.

In 1996, Jeffrey married Janet M. (Houle) and they have enjoyed over23 years together.

Jeffrey had worked at the N. D. Cass Company, J. F. McElwain's and at Country Convenience Store with his dad.

A computer whiz, Jeffrey also enjoyed video games, boating and was an avid fisherman. He loved the summer weather and taking spontaneous trips.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Janet Risatti of Orange; step children, Jessica Martin of Orange, Charles Houle of Arnold, Missouri, Frances Gamache of Turners Falls, Rosemary Clark and Janet Dulaney, both of Troy, New York, and Sara Kapise of Greenfield; many step grandchildren; his father, Donald Risatti and his wife, Joy, of Orange; his mother, Bonita Culjan and her husband, Robert, of Oglesvy, Illinois; his siblings, Peggy Baker (Steve) of Culpeper, Virginia, Kevin Risatti (Christine) of Buda, Illinois, Sean Risatti (Heather) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Bobbie Jean Egbert of Oglesvy, Illinois; step siblings, Donny Lincoln of Athol, Julie Wheeler (Jim) of Erving and Jessica Matthews of Athol; as well as extended family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date and time to be announced in April.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist the family to Janet Holden, c/o Hometown Bank, 90 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
