1/1
Jeffrey Stuart White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Stuart White passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 17, 2020.

He was born in Dery, NH, the son of Robert and Evelyn White on June 18, 1965. Jeff grew up in Orange, Ma graduating from Mahar Regional High school with the class of 1983. He also went to Peterson's school of engineering while working full-time and raising a family. He enjoyed playing the drums in high school even being in a band with his brother, Jay. He loved hunting and fishing with his dad so many years ago. He enjoyed Karaoke and country music.

Jeff leaves behind his wife, Rose, his brother Jay (Tina) in Newfane, VT, his son Michael White (Chelsea) in Council Bluffs, IA, daughters, Jennifer Sinden in Ann Arbor, MI and Laura White (Shawn) in Barre, MA, as well as our beautiful granddaughter Zoey Olivia Sinden. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister Tammy and brothers Robert and William.

The family is planning a memorial service at later date due to the current conditions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved