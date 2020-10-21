Jeffrey Stuart White passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 17, 2020.



He was born in Dery, NH, the son of Robert and Evelyn White on June 18, 1965. Jeff grew up in Orange, Ma graduating from Mahar Regional High school with the class of 1983. He also went to Peterson's school of engineering while working full-time and raising a family. He enjoyed playing the drums in high school even being in a band with his brother, Jay. He loved hunting and fishing with his dad so many years ago. He enjoyed Karaoke and country music.



Jeff leaves behind his wife, Rose, his brother Jay (Tina) in Newfane, VT, his son Michael White (Chelsea) in Council Bluffs, IA, daughters, Jennifer Sinden in Ann Arbor, MI and Laura White (Shawn) in Barre, MA, as well as our beautiful granddaughter Zoey Olivia Sinden. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister Tammy and brothers Robert and William.



The family is planning a memorial service at later date due to the current conditions.



