|
|
Jeronimas Mikulskis, age 69, of Chicopee died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital of Northampton, MA. Mr. Mikulskis was born December 23, 1949 in Bad Reichenhall, Germany. He is the son of the late Stanley and the late Matilda (Shilling) Mikulskis. He was an altar boy at St. Francis, a graduate of Athol High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam war until his honorable discharge. He particularly enjoyed reading, music, traveling, movies, spending time with family and friends, occasional visits to the casino, and socializing.
He is survived by ; five sisters: Veronica Mikulskis of Athol, Donna Thomas and her husband Mel of Orange, Laima Manseau and her husband Bob of Agawam, Kristina Farnum and her husband Dean of Athol, Beruta Augustine and her husband Ray of South Deerfield; three brothers: Vytautas Mikulskis, Alphonsas Mikulskis, and Anthony Mikulskis, all of Athol ; nephews; Ray Augustine Jr. and Kyle Augustine of South Deerfield, Eric Thomas of Orange, Andrew Farnum and Michael Farnum , David Farnum of Athol; nieces, Krystal Thomas and Emily Farnum of Athol, MA. As well as several great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister, Ingrid. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St Francis Of Assisi, 101 Main Street, Athol, MA. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol. Calling hours will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, MA. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019