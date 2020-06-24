Jesse C. Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse C. Scott, 50, of Williamsville Road, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester following an illness, with loved ones at his side.

Born in Ware on April 19, 1970, he was a son of the late Milton C. and Carol (Adam) Scott and grew up in Petersham and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational School in Fitchburg.

On July 17, 2005, Jesse married Priscilla (Mills) and they have enjoyed close to 15 years of marriage.

A bus driver for many years, Jesse drove for AA Transportation and R.J. McCarthy. Jesse had also worked with his father for years taking care of cemeteries in Barre and Petersham.

Jesse enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as shooting, doing mechanical work and he loved his dogs. Jesse also enjoyed CB radio and his handle was "Gravedigger".

Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Scott of Barre; a step son, Jonathan Ela of Warren; a brother, Cye Scott and his wife, Lynn, of Petersham; a sister Holly Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

Jesse was predeceased by his mother in 1991, and his father in 2019.

There are no calling hours.

The family will have a private service.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved