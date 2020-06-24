Jesse C. Scott, 50, of Williamsville Road, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester following an illness, with loved ones at his side.
Born in Ware on April 19, 1970, he was a son of the late Milton C. and Carol (Adam) Scott and grew up in Petersham and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational School in Fitchburg.
On July 17, 2005, Jesse married Priscilla (Mills) and they have enjoyed close to 15 years of marriage.
A bus driver for many years, Jesse drove for AA Transportation and R.J. McCarthy. Jesse had also worked with his father for years taking care of cemeteries in Barre and Petersham.
Jesse enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as shooting, doing mechanical work and he loved his dogs. Jesse also enjoyed CB radio and his handle was "Gravedigger".
Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Scott of Barre; a step son, Jonathan Ela of Warren; a brother, Cye Scott and his wife, Lynn, of Petersham; a sister Holly Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Jesse was predeceased by his mother in 1991, and his father in 2019.
There are no calling hours.
The family will have a private service.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.