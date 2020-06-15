Jesse James Dudley
Jesse James Dudley, 43, of Athol, died Wednesday, June 10, in his home doing what he loved-playing his guitar.

Jesse was born October 15, 1976, in Concord, MA, son of Richard S. and Gael E. (Rouillard) Dudley. He graduated from Narragansett Regional High School. Jesse was passionate about music. He played guitar in the band, 2nd Class Citizen. Jesse will be remembered as being lots of fun in the life of the party. He will be greatly missed by many.

Besides his parents, Richard and Gael of Athol, he leaves one son, Brandon Dudley of Orange; two daughters, Deanna Dudley of CT and Jaynah Dudley Shrewsbury; one brother Joe Dudley of Royalston; his maternal grandfather, James Dunn of Royalston; and his niece McKenzie Dudley of Athol.

Jesse was predeceased by his daughter, Jasmine Boucher and his brother, Jack Dudley. Grandmother, Alice Dunn, grandparent's Richard Sr. & Alice Dudley, Uncle's, Harold & Bobby Rouillard.

Calling hours are Friday, June 19, from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. followed by the funeral at 11:00 at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Gardner.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
y heart goes out to his family, to include his long time love Niheeta Dalvi. He will be greatly missed by so many. Shine on Jesse.
Sarah Wirein-Rudy
Friend
