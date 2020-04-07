|
Jessie James Robideau, age 30, of Spencer MA passed away on March 31, 2020 after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Jessie was born in Leominster, MA on February 26, 1990, son of Christine Robideau and David Yates, grandson of Myrtle and James Robideau who helped raise him.
Jessie was survived by his loving wife, Ashlyn Robideau, two sons, Maddox 4 and Finnley 2. A Brother and Sister, several aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
Jessie married Ashlyn Marie Arsenault, formerly of Leominster, MA on August 16, 2014.
Jessie cherished the time he spent with the love of his life, Ashlyn and sweet babies Maddox and Finnley, going away on weekends just to swim in hotels, he loved going camping which is where he met his beloved wife. He enjoyed playing video games with his many best friends, talking about sports with co-workers he loved (Go West Ham!) and most of all he loved spending time with his kids, whether it be snuggling in bed, playing outside, wrestling or just sitting and reading and helping them with puzzles.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020