Jill M. (Songer) Widelo, 53 of 157 West Main Street in Orange, died Friday, July 19, 2019 in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA.



She was born in Greenfield, on November 19, 1965, the daughter of Joan A. (Newton) Songer and the late Denis A. Songer.



Jill grew up in Orange and graduated from Ralph C. Mahar High School in 1984. She was employed at the L.S. Starrett Company as an Assembler for 16 years.



She enjoyed cooking and jewelry making, she loved music and was an avid NASCAR, Red Sox and Patriots fan. She especially loved her three dogs Denny, Mitzy and Sam.



She leaves her mother, Joan A. Songer of Orange; two sisters, Terri Richards of Pulaski, NY, Nikki Maselli and her husband Mike of Athol; two brothers, Scott Songer and his companion Anne Lozier of Orange, Dana Songer and his wife Deb of Warwick; a niece Kelly and two nephews, Aaron and Derek.



Jill was recently predeceased by her husband, John Widelo.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at South Cemetery, Orange.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Jill's memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.



Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 25, 2019