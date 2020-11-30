Joan A. (Buswick) Castine, 86 of Athol, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare.
Joan was born on May 16, 1934, the daughter of the late Albert Buswick and the late Adele (Ferrari) Buswick. She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1952. She worked for the L. S. Starrett Company and the Athol Daily News. She was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church. Joan enjoyed painting, crafts, reading, puzzles, going to the beach and sitting on her porch watching the birds. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, family and friends.
Joan is survived by her daughter: Michelle Aiken and her husband Allen of Athol, her son: Bruce Castine and his significant other Marie of Troy, NH, two grandsons: Travis Aiken and Adam Aiken.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Castine in 1995 and by her daughter Debra Castine in 1981.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Tully Cemetery, Tully Rd., Orange.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Quabbin Valley Healthcare Activities Fund, 821 Daniel Shays Highway, Athol, MA 01331.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.