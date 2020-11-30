1/1
Joan A. (Buswick) Castine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan A. (Buswick) Castine, 86 of Athol, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare.

Joan was born on May 16, 1934, the daughter of the late Albert Buswick and the late Adele (Ferrari) Buswick. She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1952. She worked for the L. S. Starrett Company and the Athol Daily News. She was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church. Joan enjoyed painting, crafts, reading, puzzles, going to the beach and sitting on her porch watching the birds. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, family and friends.

Joan is survived by her daughter: Michelle Aiken and her husband Allen of Athol, her son: Bruce Castine and his significant other Marie of Troy, NH, two grandsons: Travis Aiken and Adam Aiken.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Castine in 1995 and by her daughter Debra Castine in 1981.

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Tully Cemetery, Tully Rd., Orange.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Quabbin Valley Healthcare Activities Fund, 821 Daniel Shays Highway, Athol, MA 01331.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Fiske Murphy & Mack Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved