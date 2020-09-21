ORANGE- Joan A. (Newton) Songer, 87, of Orange, died Friday, September 18, at Heywood Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 22, 1933 in Athol, daughter of the late Theodore and Beatrice (Smith) Newton and lived in Athol and Orange all her life. She graduated from Orange High School in 1951. Joan owned and operated the White Cloud Restaurant from 1967 to 1974. She was a member of Saint Mary's Parish in Orange.
Joan was a loving and caring mother. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking and caring for her home. She was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Her husband of 64 years, Denis Songer, died May 9, 2016. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Jill Widelo, who died July 19, 2019, and her siblings, Theodore Newton, Jr., Richard Newton and Barbara Hover.
She leaves two sons, Scott Songer and his companion, Anne Lozier of Orange and Dana Songer and his wife, Debora of Warwick; two daughters, Teresa Richards of Pulaski, NY and Nicole Maselli and her husband, Michael of Athol; her twin sister, June Parmenter of Athol, three grandchildren, Aaron Songer, Kelly Ladd and Derek Richards; three great grandchildren, Kolby, Brandon and Dawson; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, at 11:00 A.M. at South Cemetery in Orange.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, is directing arrangements.