Joan D. (McOsker) Raughtigan, 83, formerly of Wheeler Avenue, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, surrounded by her family.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island on November 27, 1936, she was the daughter of Daniel and Helen (Soper) McOsker and grew up in Rhode Island, graduating from St. Francis Xavier Academy in Providence with the class of 1954. She later earned an Associate's degree from Greenfield (MA) Community College and her Bachelor's in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts- Amherst in 1982.
In May of 1959, Joan married Dr. John A. Raughtigan Jr. and they enjoyed their 35 years of marriage until his death on August 3, 1994.
Joan was a well known tax preparer in the area and had worked for H&R Block in Athol for over 35 years, as well as being an enrolled agent for the Internal Revenue Service.
A long time member of St. Mary's Church in Orange, she served as treasurer and was a member of the Finance Committee.
Joan was also an active member the Orange Historical Society and had served as treasurer and a director on the board. Joan also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and volunteering her time at the Senior Center in Athol.
Joan was an adventurer loved to travel with her husband and children John and Joseph. Joan was courageous and adventurous, having earned her pilot's license and enjoyed flying for many years.
She also had enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing the slots at Foxwoods and Mohegan casinos, and teaching her granddaughter knitting and crocheting.
Joan is survived by her sons, John Raughtigan III and his partner, Cheryl Bellan, of Marlborough, and Joseph Raughtigan and his wife, Deb, of Orange; grandchildren, Kathleen Raughtigan of Charleston, SC, Cameron Raughtigan of Minneapolis, MN, Valerie Whitney of Gardner, Nicole St. Pierre, and her husband Shawn, of Winchendon, Lisa Leblanc of Gardner and great grandchildren, Jameson Cameron of Phillipston, Alexia Whitney of Winchendon, Angelina Whitney of Gardner, and Colby and Abigail St. Pierre of Winchendon; and several nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Charles McOsker, Daniel McOsker Jr. and Judge Robert McOsker.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St., Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor officiating.
Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory can be made to St. Mary's Church, 19 Congress St., Orange, MA 01364.
