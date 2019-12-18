|
Joan 'Joanne' Berenece Lillie Davidson passed away on December 16, 2019 at the age of 85. She was living in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at the time.
Joan graduated from Murdoch High School, Winchendon, Mass. in 1952. She went on to become a Registered Nurse graduating from Newton Wellesley Teaching Hospital in 1955. In 1957, she married her former classmate and fellow band member, Walter Davidson. Together they raised 7 children while moving around the country for Walt's job as a Research Forester with the Department of Agriculture. Joan immediately became involved in every community they lived in. She was very active in church as a Sunday School teacher, choir member/director and organist. The Girl Scouts were also very important to her. She led troops while also training others to be leaders. She gave up her nursing career for some years to raise her children but still helped to supplement the family income by giving piano lessons and writing for the local newspaper. While living in Princeton, WV, she went back to full time nursing in the operating room at Bluefield Community Hospital. She also attended Bluefield State College receiving her Master's Degree in Literature in 1989. Joan loved music. She was an accomplished pianist sometimes playing well into the night after the children were in bed. She passed on her love of music to her children, teaching them all piano and making sure they all learned other instruments as well. The whole family could often be heard singing and playing at church. Joan was a fun-loving person who lived life to its fullest. She will be greatly missed.
Her husband, Walter Davidson; her brother, Jack Lillie; her grandson, Matthew Davidson; and parents, Joseph and Thelma Lillie preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children Jean Leshner (Alan) of Scottsdale, AZ, Wendy Bailey (Jeff) of Durango, CO, Valerie Davidson (Jeff Ringer) of Seattle, WA, Kim Davidson (Bill VanAntwerp) of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Lori Sauer (Michael) of Hettenleidelheim, Germany, Scott Davidson (Linda) of Sunnyvale, CA, Jeff Davidson (Patricia) of Towson, MD and Mike Davidson (Lisa) of Stanley, NC. She is also survived by a nephew, a niece, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
