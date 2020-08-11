Templeton - Joan I. (Wallace) Conner, 88, of Templeton, MA, died April 27, 2020, in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner, MA.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA. All are invited to attend. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks will be required.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements.
