Joan M. (Aukstikalnis) Conners, 47, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, February 24, 2019.



Joan was born in Athol, MA on October 28, 1971 the daughter of John and Theresa (O'Brien) Aukstikalnis. She graduated from Mahar Regional School in 1989, then earned her physical therapist assistant certificate before pursuing and obtaining her nursing degree from Greenfield Community College and UMass.



Joan enjoyed beach vacations, kayaking, shopping, white water rafting, the Lifetime and Hallmark channels, and spending time with friends and family. She was not a big fan of cats, musicals, and overhead lights !



Baking for everyone she knew brought her joy as well as hosting family holidays.



She always had a strong faith in God, which sustained her through many rough patches in her life.



Joan is survived by her husband Sean Conners, whom she married on April 12, 2012, her daughter Katherine Myers and her husband Dan of Greenfield, her father John of North Orange, MA, her mother Theresa of Winchester, NH, seven brothers and sisters; John Aukstikalnis and wife Elaine of Richmond, NH, Michael Aukstikalnis of Orange, Jean (Aukstikalnis) Powling and husband Gerry of Orange, Tony Aukstikalnis of Okinawa, Japan, Dan Aukstikalnis of North Orange, Tim Aukstikalnis and wife Denise of Athol, MA, Chris Aukstikalnis of North Orange, MA, many nieces, nephews, great niece and nephews.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 1 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St., Greenfield, with Rev. Timothy Campoli, pastor, as celebrant.



Visiting hours will be Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, it is suggested friends and family consider a monetary contribution to offset Joan's final expenses. They may be sent to Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield, MA 01301 Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary