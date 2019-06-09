Joan M. (Wood) Johnson, 78, of Neilson Road, died peacefully at home on Friday, June 7, 2019 following an illness, with her loving family at her side.



Born in Taunton on February 15, 1941, she was a daughter of Frances (Smith) Wood and grew up in Waltham.



On October 3, 1960, Joan married Richard E. Johnson and they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.



Joan was best known as a greeter at Wal-Mart in Orange and always had a smile and kind word for everyone. She had also worked at the former N.D Cass Company in Athol, the Slencil Company in Orange, as a caregiver for hospice, as well as being a custodian at the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in Orange.



Joan loved playing bingo, reading, trips to Foxwoods but most importantly, time with her family. She was also a skilled knitter and knitted numerous items she would donate to Heywood Hospital for babies.



Joan was a member of the Red Hat Society and was also a member of the New Salem Senior Center.



Survivors include her loving husband, Richard Johnson of New Salem; children, Karen Marion and her husband, Terry, of Orange, Kurt Johnson of Orange, Donald "DJ" Johnson of Athol, Earl Johnson of Athol, Marjorie Peter and her husband Doug, of South Carolina, and Cindy Carey and her husband, John, of Orange; her cat, "Matty"; grandchildren, Vanessa, Savannah, Samantha, Brandon, Makayla, Jeffrey, Stormie, Jeremy, Lisa, Donald Jr., Joel, Richard, Ryan, Jamie, Charlene, Valarie, Melissa, Ashley, Daryl,and Joanie; many great grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Hanon of Waltham; and many friends.



There are no calling hours or services.



Donations in Joan's memory are suggested to the Town of Athol, memo- Athol Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Dept., 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary