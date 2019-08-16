Home

Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Joann (Dawson) Desrosiers


1939 - 2019
Joann (Dawson) Desrosiers Obituary
Joann (Dawson) Desrosiers, 80, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Alliance Health Center in Baldwinville after a long illness.

She was born in Winchendon on February 25, 1939 to Prentice Wilbur and Doris Emma (Drury) Dawson.

Joann was raised in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1957. She was employed at Duall Plastics in Athol for 15 years before relocating to Winchendon where she went to work for National Seat Mfg. for seven more years. She returned back to her home town of Athol and worked at Woody's Main St. Diner for several years until retiring. She had resided at Morton Meadows for many years before entering the nursing home about four years ago. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Joann was married to Wallace Desrosiers in 1960 until his death in 1970.

She leaves a sister, Loyce Taylor of Athol and a brother Ralph Dawson of Dover, NH, formerly of Athol.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Roy Dawson in 1973.

At Joann's request services at Riverside Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
