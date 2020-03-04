|
Joanne (Murray) Pandiscio, 84 of Athol, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Alliance Health of Baldwinville. She was born in Winchendon, on February 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Frank Murray and the late Ella (Bogan) Murray. Joanne grew up in Winchendon and graduated from Murdock High School in 1954. She graduated from the Henry Heywood School of Nursing in 1957 as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at Henry Heywood Hospital, Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg and Athol Memorial Hospital. In 1973 she became Nurse Manager of Surgical Services at Athol Memorial Hospital where she remained until retirement in 1996. She married David Pandiscio on June 14, 1958. She loved dancing with her husband and whipped cream. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Joanne enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Bridge Club. Most of all she loved being with family. She was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister; as well as the Daughters of Isabella. She leaves three daughters, Cynthia M. Winters and her husband Mark of Athol; Gina M. Daniels of Wellington, FL, Amy Jo Woods and her husband Anthony of Newton, PA; one son, David F. Pandiscio and his wife Patricia of Athol; nine grandchildren, Joshua and Jamie Winters, Emily Winters, Adam, Andrew, and Jaidyn Daniels, Stephanie and Brian DiFederico, Natalie and Travis Heath, Zachary and Jacob Woods; three great grandchildren, Allison and Annabel Winters and Ava Heath; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, David G. Pandiscio who passed in 2011; four sisters, Identical twin sister Alice Hodge, Mary Bean, Cathy Kendall, Gertrude Szymcik; and her brother Frank Murray. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 101 Main St., Athol. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the 's, New England Division Office, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020