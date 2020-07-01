1/1
John A. Gawronsky
John A. Gawronsky, 73 of Athol, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner. He was born in Gardner, on January 3, 1947, the son of the late Joseph A. and the late Ruth (Wiggin) Gawronsky. He graduated from Athol High School and attended classes at the Franklin Institute of Boston. He was employed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner and UTD in Athol for many years. He enjoyed using his hand radios to talk with others all over the country. He leaves close friends, Elton and Claudette of Athol and a cousin in New Hampshire. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am in Gethsemane Cemetery, Daniel Shays Highway, Athol. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
