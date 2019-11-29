|
John A. Marsh, 56, of Mayo Road, died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.
Born in Hephzibah, Georgia, he was a son of Ronald L. and Barbara A. (Ham) Marsh and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1981.
John was a skilled carpenter and owned John Marsh Contracting and had built is own home.
He was a good son and a proud father and will be greatly missed by many.
An avid outdoorsman, John loved to fish and hike, as well as going to the ocean. He also enjoyed NASCAR and all the New England sports teams.
John loved to laugh be with family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Brianna Marsh of Orange; his parents, Ronald and Barbara Marsh of Orange; his brothers, Jeffrey A. Marsh and his wife, Christine, of North Carolina and Daryl E. Marsh of Orange; a couple of nephews and nieces; as well as extended family and friends.
John was predeceased by a brother, Daniel E. Marsh, on April 3, 2017.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange.
A gathering to celebrate John's life will be held later.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019